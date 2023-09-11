FII, DII inflow fuels equity market as Nifty hits 20,0001 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) drive stock market rally, Nifty touches record high of 20,008.15.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were the major driving force behind the stock market rally on Monday. AS FII and DII turned into buyers today, domestic stock markets set new records with Nify touching 20,008.15 level.
