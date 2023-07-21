FII DII: Markets end lower as investors take profits; FIIs continue to buy, details here2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:20 PM IST
FIIs invested ₹3,370.90 crore while DIIs sold shares worth ₹193.02 crore. Domestic equities fell as investors booked profits, with IT, FMCG, and energy sectors suffering the most. Sensex dropped 1.31% to 66,684.26, Nifty declined 1.17% to 19,745. Infosys, HUL, RIL, and TCS were major drags.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) invested a net total of ₹3,370.90 crore in the purchase of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares for a net total of ₹193.02 crore.
