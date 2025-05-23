FII favourite small-cap stock below ₹100 jumps over 4% from today's low. Do you own?

Shares of MIC Electronics Ltd, a small-cap FII-favourite stock trading below ₹100, witnessed renewed investor interest on Friday, May 24, following the company’s earnings report for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). The stock climbed more than 4 percent from its intraday low of ₹57.85 to hit a high of ₹60.42, driven by volume-led optimism despite a sharp year-on-year decline in net profit.

Mixed Q4 Performance MIC Electronics reported a net profit of ₹3.57 crore for Q4FY25, marking a significant 92.84 percent drop from ₹49.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The steep decline in profits came as a surprise to investors, especially given the company’s impressive topline performance. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹45.15 crore, up 89.5 percent from ₹23.82 crore in Q4FY24, reflecting a substantial increase in business activity.

On the operating front, the company reported a 37.74 percent rise in EBITDA to ₹8.65 crore, compared to ₹6.28 crore in the year-ago period, indicating improved operational efficiency and margin resilience despite bottom-line pressures.

FY25 Snapshot: Higher Sales, Lower Profit For the full year ended March 2025, MIC Electronics’ net profit fell 84.10 percent to ₹9.83 crore from ₹61.84 crore in FY24. However, total annual sales jumped 73.65 percent to ₹94.76 crore, compared to ₹54.57 crore in the previous fiscal, driven by broader market penetration and product demand.

While the drop in profit raises concerns about cost structures and possibly one-time adjustments, the sharp revenue growth signals robust order execution and customer expansion, especially in export markets.

Foreign & Promoter Holdings

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) held a 3.80 percent stake in MIC Electronics as of March 2025, slightly lower than the 4.15 percent held in the December 2024 quarter. However, the number of FPI investors increased from 7 to 12 during the period, reflecting broader institutional interest. Notably, Mauritius-based Multitude Growth Funds Limited acquired a 1.47 percent stake (3.55 million shares) in Q4FY25, highlighting strategic accumulation despite headline profit concerns.

Promoter confidence remains high, with their stake rising to 66.48 percent in March 2025, up from the previous quarter. This suggests long-term conviction in the company’s growth strategy.

Founded in 1988, MIC Electronics has evolved into a key domestic player in LED display systems, telecom equipment, and medical devices. The company operates on a global scale, with presence in the USA, UK, and Australia. It has positioned itself as an innovation-driven, export-oriented manufacturer catering to government and industrial segments.

Stock Performance Over the past year, the stock has returned nearly 9 percent. It has gained 4.75 percent so far in May following a 6 percent rise in April. However, the stock had a rough start to 2025, slipping 5.5 percent in March, 31 percent in February, and 3.9 percent in January.