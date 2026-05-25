FIIs may avoid India as AI disrupts IT and bank growth slows: Emkay CIO

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark equity index may struggle to attract foreign institutional investor (FII) money as the Nifty 50 remains heavily skewed toward banking and information technology (IT) stocks, sectors facing slowing growth and structural disruption from artificial intelligence (AI), according to Manish Sonthalia, chief investment officer at Emkay Investment Managers.
The IT services business model is getting disrupted through AI, Sonthalia said in an interview with Mint, adding that banking system growth is likely to remain around 10-12%.
At current Nifty 50 valuations of 22-23x earnings, that may not be attractive enough for FIIs, he said, arguing that domestic institutional investors (DIIs) may have to continue supporting Indian markets in the near term.
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DIIs have pumped ₹3.5 trillion into equities as of May, equivalent to 40% of last year’s inflows in just four months. Will the optimism sustain, and do you see excessive DII flows as a concern?