FII flows, Inflation, IIP data, Q4 results among major key factors to dictate markets in week ahead4 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Despite volatile conditions, Sensex and Nifty 50 gained by nearly a percent in the week that ended on May 5, 2023. In the coming week, macroeconomic data, foreign funds flow, Q4 earnings and global trends is set to dictate the mood of equities.
Indian equities witnessed a volatile week from May 2nd to 5th on the back of sharp selling in banking and financial stocks after the MCSI plan for HDFC and HDFC Bank fueled fears of funds outflow in the merged entity. HDFC twins lost around ₹64,000 crore of market cap in 1 day. In the week ahead, macroeconomic data coupled with foreign funds flow, major Q4 earnings, and global trends will dictate markets trend. The performance of key segments like auto, FMCG, energy, IT, and banks will be keenly watched.
