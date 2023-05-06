What to expect in the week ahead?

In his weekly outlook note, Nair said, "We expect continued foreign inflows and favorable domestic macroeconomic conditions to protect the downside. The Q4FY23 earnings estimate of the Nifty is at 11% YoY; therefore, the next set of results is likely to be better and will support the investor sentiment. In the week ahead, the release of US and Indian CPI inflation data will be keenly watched by the market to get a direction."