FII flows may take a hit due to Fed’s bond tapering

Hota added that notwithstanding near-term volatility and reasonable correction in the market, in the last seven-eight years, the Indian market has witnessed strong support from domestic investors in the absence of FII flows. “Thus, even if there is outflows from FIIs in the near to medium term owing to multiple tactical reasons, the Indian market given its long-term growth potential and pro-growth government policy will eventually find support from both domestic and foreign investors," Hota said.