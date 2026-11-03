FPIs are buying again. Why is their share of Indian stocks still falling?

A Mint analysis of 5,638 BSE-listed companies sourced from the CMIE database showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 14.02% of shares at the end of the September quarter (Q2FY27), their lowest since December 2011. Their ownership fell nearly 0.4 percentage points sequentially and 154 basis points over the past year. It is now 6.07 percentage points below its December 2020 peak of 20.09%, reflecting a sustained retreat by overseas investors.