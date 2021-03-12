FII inflows into stocks to continue

“Globally, however, the worries on inflation and the unsettling moves on the US 10-year yield gave a glimpse, a ‘trailer’ of reality—valuations could compress; economic growth could get stunted, if bonds yields sustained and moved ahead. For the current economic recovery to sustain, containing bond yields, not through “yield curve management" but through moderating inflation expectation will be a key variable to track for the rest of the year," said IDFC Mutual Fund in a report. It added that if the recent surge in commodity prices can be managed, then future inflation expectations will get moderated, helping bond yields calm down.