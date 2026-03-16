Foreign investors appear to be finding comfort in India’s power sector amid heightened geopolitical tensions and energy market disruptions, drawn by rising demand for electricity and growing data centre capacity.
Global risk sparks $497 million flight to India power stocks by FIIs in February
SummaryForeign investors pour capital into Indian power stocks, drawn by rising electricity needs from data centres and AI, amid global energy uncertainty and a supportive regulatory environment.
Foreign investors appear to be finding comfort in India’s power sector amid heightened geopolitical tensions and energy market disruptions, drawn by rising demand for electricity and growing data centre capacity.
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