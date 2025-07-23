Foreign investors stocked up on these three mid caps in Q1. Should you?

#3 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

Garden Reach has over six decades of experience in building naval and commercial vessels. Based in Kolkata, It’s a government-owned company that has been the backbone of India’s maritime defence capabilities since it was nationalised in 1960. It holds the distinction of being the first Indian shipyard to build 100 warships. In 2006 GRSE received Miniratna status, which enhanced its financial and operational autonomy.