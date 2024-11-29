Heavy FII selling, derivatives expiry torpedo relief rally
Summary
- Thursday’s fall put an end to a rally that saw benchmark indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex gain 1,100 and 3,700 points, respectively, from their lows a week ago.
The relief rally fizzled out sooner than expected. The heaviest selling by foreign investors in more than three weeks, amid rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar, brought the markets crashing more than 1.5% on Thursday, leaving investors poorer by ₹1.55 trillion. The expiry of Nifty monthly option contracts on Thursday also pulled down sentiment.