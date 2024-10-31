Markets
Record FII exodus shakes India’s stock markets even as domestic funds step up
Summary
- Foreign investors pulled over a trillion rupees from Indian stocks in October, marking the highest-ever monthly outflow amid global uncertainties and sluggish earnings.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have unloaded a record ₹1.1 trillion worth of Indian shares from the cash market this October, marking the heaviest monthly outflow yet and rattling investor sentiment.
