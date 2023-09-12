comScore
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Tuesday, September 12, after domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped its seven-day winning streak weighed by profit booking. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invest 259 crore in stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 13,653.37 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 14,700.56 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 1,047.19 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 10,341 crore and offloaded 10,081.51 crore, registering an inflow of 259.48 crore. In the cash market, FIIs invested 1,437 crore after five days of consistent selling.

"Optimism regarding India’s growth prospects in a low-growth world and a fast decelerating China has triggered this rally enabling the Nifty to cross the psychological 20000 mark. FIIs, too, have joined the party with a buy figure of 1473 crores after five days of continuous selling in the cash market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’The fact that FIIs have made this purchase when the US 10-year yield is at 4.29 percent indicates that the FOMO (fear of missing out) factor is driving their decision,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

In spite of the net institutional selling by foreign investors, Nifty crossed the psychological 20,000-mark this month. This, along with the hyper activity in the mid-and small-cap segments, point to the active participation of retail investors in the rally, noted analysts.

On the other hand, DIIs have been consistent buyers on the back of good flows to domestic mutual funds. ‘’The sustained performance by DIIs has played a crucial role in preventing the rupee from falling below the 83.25 level during recent corrections,'' said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 08:29 PM IST
