FII offload ₹1,047 cr in Indian equities after markets decline over profit booking; DIIs invest ₹259 crore1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:29 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹13,653.37 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹14,700.56 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,047.19 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Tuesday, September 12, after domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped its seven-day winning streak weighed by profit booking. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invest ₹259 crore in stocks today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started