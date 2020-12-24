FII outflow from debt in 2020 is highest in over two decades

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) dumped Indian debt instruments this year amid concerns of covid-19, weak domestic currency and low interest rates. Data shows that in 2020 so far, FIIs were net sellers of Indian debt instruments worth $14.3 billion, the most since 1999. This is a sharp decline from a net inflow of $3.49 billion in the previous year and a net outflow of $9.36 billion in 2018.

“FIIs selling debt may be attributed to uncertain outlook on the Indian rupee at the start of the year. Also, with risk-off sentiment, flows may have been diverted towards US dollar and UST (US treasury) which reflect safe-haven buying," said Lakshmi Iyer, president and chief investment officer (debt), Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

Though the pandemic wrecked most asset classes, volatility and uncertainty weakened the rupee to its lowest at 76.90 against the dollar in 2020. So far this year, the rupee is down over 3% and is the weakest currency in Asia.

According to Radhika Rao, economist, DBS Bank, above-target inflation, a sharp jump in public sector borrowings, rupee underperformance and calibrated support by RBI have scuppered foreign interest in local debt. She expects part of the outflows from Indian debt to correct into 2021.

“Nonetheless, FPI ownership of outstanding debt is off highs and moderate in recent months, thus making appetite from domestic players i.e. banks and the central bank a bigger catalyst in 2021. Our forecast is for a bottom in 10-year rates around first quarter of 2021 and a very modest scale of rise thereafter, towards end year," Rao added. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield has fallen 64.4 basis points to 5.9% this year so far. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

The easing of yields can be attributed to RBI’s monetary policy measures that include maintaining an accommodative stance and the sustained liquidity infusion in the system.

Other factors for the decline in yields include RBI measures to boost demand for government securities like increased open market operation purchases, liquidity infusions via Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations and increased time limit for keeping government bonds in held-to-maturity category till March 2022. RBI also announced unconventional steps to keep liquidity flush, manage government borrowings and incentivize credit flow to weaker balance sheets. “RBI has delivered 250bps of policy easing, in response to which the weighted average lending rates of banks have fallen by 50bps, while the Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate has fallen by 130bps from 2019. Interest rates have fallen more sharply in the money market due to the liquidity glut," said Nomura in 11 December note.

While sovereign ratings also influence FIIs allocation into debt instruments, there were slew of downgrades for India in 2020. Moody’s downgraded India to Baa3, just a notch above junk with a negative outlook and Fitch followed suit by changing its outlook from stable to negative, but retaining the BBB- rating. S&P left both rating and outlook unchanged.

