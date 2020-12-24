FII outflow from debt in 2020 is highest in over two decades

Other factors for the decline in yields include RBI measures to boost demand for government securities like increased open market operation purchases, liquidity infusions via Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations and increased time limit for keeping government bonds in held-to-maturity category till March 2022. RBI also announced unconventional steps to keep liquidity flush, manage government borrowings and incentivize credit flow to weaker balance sheets. “RBI has delivered 250bps of policy easing, in response to which the weighted average lending rates of banks have fallen by 50bps, while the Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate has fallen by 130bps from 2019. Interest rates have fallen more sharply in the money market due to the liquidity glut," said Nomura in 11 December note.