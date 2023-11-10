FII outflow moderates to ₹252 crore, DIIs infuse ₹823 crore with Nifty 50 up 1% on week; What lies ahead?
FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Friday, November 10, although the volume moderated on the back of hawkish pause of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve as well as declining crude oil prices. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) tried to counterbalance the sell-off and emerged net buyers as they infused ₹823 crore in Indian stocks today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started