FIIs raise stake in this multibagger defence stock. Details here
Multibagger stock: FIIs raised their stake in this defence stock in December 2023 from 10.16% to 11.01%
Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. However, it seems that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) still see some upside in this defence share.
