FIIs raise stake in this multibagger defence stock. Details here

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. However, it seems that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) still see some upside in this defence share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the shareholding pattern of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd for the recently ended December 2023 quarter, FIIs are owning 11.01 percent stake in this multibagger defence stock. However, in their previous shareholding pattern shared in November 2023, FIIs were holding a 10.16 percent stake in this company. This means, FIIs raised a stake in this defence stock during Q3FY24.

Apollo Micro Systems' shareholding pattern In its latest shareholding pattern for Q3FY24, which is available on the BSE website, FIIs are shown to hold an 11.01 percent stake in this multibagger defence stock. Out of this 11.01 percent stake, Category I FIIs holds a 4.28 percent stake whereas Category II FIIs own a 6.73 percent stake in this defence stock. Earlier, the defence company had informed Indian bourses in November 2023 that FIIs own a 10.16 percent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of these 10.16 percent, Category I FIIs held 4.42 percent while Category II FIIs owned a 5.74 percent stake in the company. The November 2023 shareholding pattern was shared on the BSE website on 23rd November 2023. This means, that FIIs raised a stake in this defence company in the last one month of the third quarter of the current fiscal.

This rise in FIIs' shareholding is due to the fresh buying being done by the Category II FIIs. In the above-mentioned period, Category II FIIs raised their shareholding from 5.74 percent to 6.73 percent while Category I FIIs trimmed their stake from 4.42 percent to 4.28 percent. In Category I FIIs, Maybank Securities offloaded some stake in the company as its shareholding came down from 4.29 percent to 4.25 percent.

In Category II FIIs raised its stake from 1,60,45,640 company shares or 5.74 percent of total paid-up capital of the company to 1,90,00,000 company shares or 6.73 percent of total paid-up capital of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apollo Micro Systems share price history As mentioned above, this defence stock is one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street. In the last six months, it has risen from around ₹56 to ₹124 apiece on NSE, logging over 120 percent rise in this time. In the last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from 32.75 to ₹124 per share level, recording more than 275 percent rally in this time.

Apollo Micro Systems news Apollo Micro Systems has laid a roadmap to expand its manufacturing infrastructure by augmenting the facilities with capacity expansion in 5 Acres of Land at Hardware Park-2 situated at Pahadi Sharif, Hyderabad, Telangana. The company intends to manufacture Missiles and its sub-systems and also undertake MRO of the weapons in this facility. The company is also working closely to manufacture Unmanned Aerial Systems and Unmanned Ground Systems through this facility.

"This manufacturing facility shall be built on around Five Acres of land with a total built-up area of 3,50,000 sq. Ft. with end-to-end manufacturing and qualification set-up as per international standards with a Total investment of ₹210 Crores. The company intends to provide additional employment to around 400 people," Apollo Micro System said in its latest exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!