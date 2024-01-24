FII selling in Indian stock market may continue despite ₹27,000 crore outflow in Jan so far, say analysts; here's why
Trends show the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have been buying IT stocks this month after the management commentary following the Q3 results of IT managers indicated optimism of demand revival in the sector.
The Indian stock market has experienced persistent outflows of foreign funds since the start of this month, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloading nearly ₹27,000 crore in Indian equities so far in January 2024.
