FII selling crosses ₹2 trillion in FY25, may cross FY22 record
Summary
- Market experts said that if rising US yields spark outflows from emerging markets (EMs) to the US, that will hit India to the extent of its weight in the MSCI Emerging Market Index.
Investors exiting India have net-sold over ₹2 trillion worth of shares this fiscal, setting the stage for what could be the worst year for foreign portfolio outflows on NSE's secondary market.
