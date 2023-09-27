FII selling unabated, offload ₹21,287 crore in cash market this month; DIIs net buyers
High US bond yields, stronger US dollar and high crude oil prices continue to trigger FII selling in Indian markets --which creates a bleak picture for near-term prospects, according to analysts.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak even as Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day losing streak on Wednesday, September 27, on strong macroeconomic indicators. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers again and invested ₹386 crore in Indian stocks today.
