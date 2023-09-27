Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FII selling unabated, offload 21,287 crore in cash market this month; DIIs net buyers

FII selling unabated, offload 21,287 crore in cash market this month; DIIs net buyers

Nikita Prasad

  • High US bond yields, stronger US dollar and high crude oil prices continue to trigger FII selling in Indian markets --which creates a bleak picture for near-term prospects, according to analysts.

FIIs sold over 300 crore in Indian equities today. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak even as Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day losing streak on Wednesday, September 27, on strong macroeconomic indicators. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers again and invested 386 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 9,575.17 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 9,929.52 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 354.35 crore on Wednesday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,419.68 crore and offloaded 8,033.40 crore, registering an inflow of 386.28 crore.

"The triple whammy of rising dollar, spiking US bond yields and high Brent crude continues to impact Indian equity markets. The cues from the mother market US also are negative. It appears that the market is pricing in a ‘higher for longer’ rate regime in the US, which is not favourable to equity markets in the near-term,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
27 Sep 2023
