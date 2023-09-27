Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak even as Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day losing streak on Wednesday, September 27, on strong macroeconomic indicators. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers again and invested ₹386 crore in Indian stocks today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,575.17 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,929.52 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹354.35 crore on Wednesday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹8,419.68 crore and offloaded ₹8,033.40 crore, registering an inflow of ₹386.28 crore.

"The triple whammy of rising dollar, spiking US bond yields and high Brent crude continues to impact Indian equity markets. The cues from the mother market US also are negative. It appears that the market is pricing in a 'higher for longer' rate regime in the US, which is not favourable to equity markets in the near-term,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

