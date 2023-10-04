comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 04 2023 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.3 -2.11%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 994.4 -4.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199 -0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235 -2.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.5 -1.1%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FII selling shows no signs of abating, offload over 4,000 crore in Indian stocks; DIIs are net net buyers
Back

FII selling shows no signs of abating, offload over ₹4,000 crore in Indian stocks; DIIs are net net buyers

 Nikita Prasad

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,848.55 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹14,272.57 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹4,424.02 crore on Wednesday.

FII selling shows of abating on high US bond yields. Photo: ReutersPremium
FII selling shows of abating on high US bond yields. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are likely to continue their selling streak into October as the investors have started the month on a muted noted over high US bond yields. This comes as frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended losses into the second consecutive session on Wednesday, October 4. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested 1,769.49 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 9,848.55 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 14,272.57 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 4,424.02 crore on Wednesday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 10,050.08 crore and offloaded 8,280.59 crore, registering an inflow of 1,769.49 crore.

FIIs have sold 25,000 crore in cash markets last month, according to analysts. The US Treasury yields hit a 16-year high mark and crude oil prices almost touched $98 per barrel last week amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy. This has largely supported the FII selling streak since August.

"Global cues are negative for markets in the near-term. The sustained rise in the US bond yields, which has triggered continuous FII selling, is showing no signs of abating. The dollar index is now clearly above 107 and the US 10-year bond yield is at 4.83 per cent. This means FIIs will continue to sell and the bulls will be on the back foot,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Oct 2023, 07:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App