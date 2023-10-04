FII selling shows no signs of abating, offload over ₹4,000 crore in Indian stocks; DIIs are net net buyers
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,848.55 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹14,272.57 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹4,424.02 crore on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are likely to continue their selling streak into October as the investors have started the month on a muted noted over high US bond yields. This comes as frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended losses into the second consecutive session on Wednesday, October 4. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹1,769.49 crore in Indian stocks today.
