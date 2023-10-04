Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are likely to continue their selling streak into October as the investors have started the month on a muted noted over high US bond yields. This comes as frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended losses into the second consecutive session on Wednesday, October 4. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net buyers again and invested ₹1,769.49 crore in Indian stocks today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,848.55 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹14,272.57 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹4,424.02 crore on Wednesday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹10,050.08 crore and offloaded ₹8,280.59 crore, registering an inflow of ₹1,769.49 crore.

FIIs have sold ₹25,000 crore in cash markets last month, according to analysts. The US Treasury yields hit a 16-year high mark and crude oil prices almost touched $98 per barrel last week amid concerns over interest rates staying high for an extended period and its impact on the global economy. This has largely supported the FII selling streak since August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Global cues are negative for markets in the near-term. The sustained rise in the US bond yields, which has triggered continuous FII selling, is showing no signs of abating. The dollar index is now clearly above 107 and the US 10-year bond yield is at 4.83 per cent. This means FIIs will continue to sell and the bulls will be on the back foot,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

