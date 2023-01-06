Compared to the issue price of ₹506 of the IPO which is also the upper price band, Landmark Cars has gained by 14.96% as of now on NSE. Compared to its listing price, the upside is 23.50%, while in comparison to its 1-year low, the surge is a whopping 34.92% in Landmark Cars stock (taking into consideration the new 52-week high). The double-digit gains in Landmark stock come in around 2 weeks of the trading session.