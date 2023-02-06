FII stake of Yes Bank surges around 11% in Q3: Buy, sell or hold?

Shareholding pattern of Yes Bank

The overall FII holding at Yes Bank grew by 11.09% to 23.24% at the end of December 2022 from 12.15% as of September, according to data from Trendlyne. If compared to the FII holding of 23.24% in Q3FY23, this is the highest when compared to the same quarter of FY22 and FY21 with stakes of 8.17% and 15.01% respectively. In the financial year ended March 2022, FII stake of Yes Bank was 10.97%. According to Trendlyne, the number of FII/FPI investors climbed from 615 to 629 in the December 2022 quarter, while institutional investors lifted their holdings from 56.32% to 61.66%.