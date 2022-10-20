FII stock buying lends some support to rupee2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 07:14 PM IST
- Data as of October 19 shows that FIIs remain cautions, being cumulative net sellers of index futures — Nifty and Bank Nifty — by 62,757 contracts
MUMBAI : FIIs purchased shares worth a provisional ₹1864.79 crore on Thursday, enabling the market to consolidate its recent gains and the rupee to strengthen by 27 paise to 82.75 from its previous close and all time low of 83.02 . The session saw domestic institutional investors offload a provisional ₹887 crore worth of shares .