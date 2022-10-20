MUMBAI : FIIs purchased shares worth a provisional ₹1864.79 crore on Thursday, enabling the market to consolidate its recent gains and the rupee to strengthen by 27 paise to 82.75 from its previous close and all time low of 83.02 . The session saw domestic institutional investors offload a provisional ₹887 crore worth of shares .

However, data as of October 19 shows that FIIs remain cautions, being cumulative net sellers of index futures — Nifty and Bank Nifty — by 62,757 contracts . They hedge their cash portfolios by shorting index futures at times of volatility.

Counterparties to their sales , as per NSE data, include HNIs and corporates , who were net buyers cumulatively of 1.2 lakh index futures contracts.

Rajesh Palviya, technical and derivatives head at Axis Securities , feels the significant amount of FII “shorts" could add to prospects of the market rally extending if they begin to cover these positions .

“If they cover their shorts and turn buyers in the cash market , the rupee will also be cushioned or even gain against the dollar," added Palviya .

The Nifty on Thursday closed up 0.3% at 17563.95 , just shy of the 17580 mark, which is the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 18096 on September 15 to 16748 on September 30 . Analysts expect the Nifty to test the 17800 mark if this level is broken conclusively .

FIIs have net sold shares worth ₹66,450 crore this fiscal year , which along with the rate hikes by the US Fed and the burgeoning trade deficit , have caused the dollar to rise by 11.3% YTD against the rupee , according to Bloomberg.

In the previous fiscal year (FY22) , they sold shares worth ₹1.4 lakh crore .

Siddarth Bhamre, research head at Religare Broking, expects the Nifty to trade in a 17200-17800 range in the near term.