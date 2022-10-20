FII stock buying lends some support to rupee

The Nifty on Thursday closed up 0.3% at 17563.95 , just shy of the 17580 mark, which is the 61.8% retracement of the fall from 18096 on September 15 to 16748 on September 30 . Analysts expect the Nifty to test the 17800 mark if this level is broken conclusively .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}