FII Trends: BFSI, Oil & Gas, Metals, Telecom sectors drive inflows, FMCG, IT face selling pressure in October

Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers in the Indian stock market in October 2025 alongside Domestic Institutional Investors (DII). FIIs purchased Indian shares worth ₹11,050 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) during the month, making a reversal after three consecutive months of net selling.

DIIs also remained net buyers, investing around $6 billion in Indian equities during the same period. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 gained 4.5% in October 2025, following a modest 0.75% increase in September 2025.

According to a report by JM Financial, FIIs were net buyers for most trading sessions in October, with sporadic selling observed towards the end of the month.

Sectors with Largest FII Inflows The Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) sector attracted the highest FII inflows at $1,501 million, followed by Oil & Gas ($1,030 million), Metals ($355 million), Telecom ($243 million), Automobile ($110 million), and Power ($109 million).

Sectors with Largest FII Outflows Sectors witnessing the highest FII outflows included FMCG ($482 million), Services ($391 million), Pharma ($351 million), IT ($248 million), Consumer Durables ($198 million), and Chemicals ($105 million).

Top 5 Sectoral Holdings Unchanged FIIs’ top five sectoral holdings remained unchanged, comprising BFSI, Auto, IT, Oil & Gas, and Pharma, which together account for nearly 60% of FII assets in India. Sequentially, FII exposure increased in BFSI and IT, while Auto and Oil & Gas saw a marginal decline. Pharma holdings remained stable.

As a share of FIIs’ total Assets Under Custody (AUC) in India, BFSI continued to dominate at 31.7%, up from 31.2% in September 2025. Auto followed at 7.7% (down from 8%), IT Services at 7% (up from 6.9%), Oil & Gas at 6.9% (down from 7%), and Pharma remained steady at 6.7%.

Overall, FII shareholding in Indian equities stood at 15.4% as of October 2025, slightly lower than 15.6% in September. FIIs’ total equity AUC in India rose 2.7% month-on-month, reaching ₹72.7 lakh crore in October 2025 from ₹70.8 lakh crore in September 2025.