FII Trends: BFSI, Oil & Gas, Metals, Telecom sectors drive inflows, FMCG, IT face selling pressure in October

FII Trends: The Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) sector attracted the highest FII inflows at $1,501 million, followed by Oil & Gas ($1,030 million), Metals ($355 million), Telecom ($243 million), Automobile ($110 million), and Power ($109 million).

Ankit Gohel
Published11 Nov 2025, 01:43 PM IST
FII Trends: FIIs were net buyers for most trading sessions in October, with sporadic selling observed towards the end of the month.
FII Trends: FIIs were net buyers for most trading sessions in October, with sporadic selling observed towards the end of the month.(Image: iStock)

Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers in the Indian stock market in October 2025 alongside Domestic Institutional Investors (DII). FIIs purchased Indian shares worth 11,050 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) during the month, making a reversal after three consecutive months of net selling.

DIIs also remained net buyers, investing around $6 billion in Indian equities during the same period. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 gained 4.5% in October 2025, following a modest 0.75% increase in September 2025.

According to a report by JM Financial, FIIs were net buyers for most trading sessions in October, with sporadic selling observed towards the end of the month.

Source: JM Financial

Sectors with Largest FII Inflows

The Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) sector attracted the highest FII inflows at $1,501 million, followed by Oil & Gas ($1,030 million), Metals ($355 million), Telecom ($243 million), Automobile ($110 million), and Power ($109 million).

Sectors with Largest FII Outflows

Sectors witnessing the highest FII outflows included FMCG ($482 million), Services ($391 million), Pharma ($351 million), IT ($248 million), Consumer Durables ($198 million), and Chemicals ($105 million).

Source: JM Financial

Top 5 Sectoral Holdings Unchanged

FIIs’ top five sectoral holdings remained unchanged, comprising BFSI, Auto, IT, Oil & Gas, and Pharma, which together account for nearly 60% of FII assets in India. Sequentially, FII exposure increased in BFSI and IT, while Auto and Oil & Gas saw a marginal decline. Pharma holdings remained stable.

As a share of FIIs’ total Assets Under Custody (AUC) in India, BFSI continued to dominate at 31.7%, up from 31.2% in September 2025. Auto followed at 7.7% (down from 8%), IT Services at 7% (up from 6.9%), Oil & Gas at 6.9% (down from 7%), and Pharma remained steady at 6.7%.

Overall, FII shareholding in Indian equities stood at 15.4% as of October 2025, slightly lower than 15.6% in September. FIIs’ total equity AUC in India rose 2.7% month-on-month, reaching 72.7 lakh crore in October 2025 from 70.8 lakh crore in September 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

