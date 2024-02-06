FII-backed penny stock under ₹2 hits 52-week high. Jumps 65% in YTD
Penny stock under ₹2: As per the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter, FIIs own a 4.08% stake in this small-cap company
Penny stocks under ₹2: Gayatri Highways shares are one of those rare penny stocks of the Indian stock market that have attracted investments from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). As per the shareholding pattern of Gayatri Highways Ltd for the October to December 2023 quarter, FIIs are shown to hold 97,74,236 company shares, which is 4.08 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.
