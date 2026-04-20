FII-DII data: FIIs turn net buyers for three straight sessions in Indian stock market; can the buying streak continue?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have shown a positive trend in recent sessions, with net buying recorded over three consecutive days in the cash market.

On April 17, FIIs invested ₹683.20 crore, followed by ₹382.36 crore on April 16, and ₹666.15 crore on April 15 in the cash market, indicating a steady inflow of funds into the market.

Interestingly, following February 25 (where they bought ₹2,991.64 crore), foreign institutional investors have been net buyers for three consecutive days, sparking a glimmer of hope for a possible trend reversal after a lengthy period of consistent outflows.

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FIIs have remained consistent sellers in 2026 so far, reflecting sustained outflows from Indian equities. In April 2026, FIIs have pulled out Rs. 39,224.10 crore, following heavy selling of Rs. 1,22,540.41 crore in March. February also saw outflows of Rs. 6,640.78 crore, while January recorded net selling of Rs. 41,435.22 crore.

The sharpest decline was witnessed in March, indicating heightened risk aversion amid global uncertainties. Overall, the trend highlights persistent pressure from foreign investors, which has weighed on market sentiment despite intermittent bouts of buying in recent sessions.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have exhibited a cautious stance in recent sessions, emerging as net sellers over the past three trading days. On April 17, DIIs offloaded equities worth ₹4,721.48 crore, followed by net selling of ₹3,427.75 crore on April 16 and ₹568.98 crore on April 15.

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However, DIIs have remained strong net buyers in 2026, providing consistent support to the markets amid foreign outflows. In April 2026, DIIs invested ₹29,696.62 crore, following robust inflows of ₹1,42,960.37 crore in March. February saw net buying of ₹38,423.11 crore, while January recorded inflows of Rs. 69,220.74 crore. This trend extends to December 2025 as well, with DIIs investing ₹79,619.91 crore.

Key reason that stopped sustained FII selling Investors are curious if there is even a slight chance that trends might shift, as experts observe that the RBI’s robust actions to limit excessive speculation in currency markets have contributed to reversing the rupee’s extended depreciation trend, with the currency bouncing back from approximately ₹95.30 per dollar on March 30 to around ₹92.85 by April 17.

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Experts also suggest that the anticipation of increased currency stability has encouraged FIIs to become marginal buyers during the last three trading days. Moreover, the drop in Brent crude prices to about $90, following recent developments in the Hormuz Strait, is anticipated to provide further support to the rupee in the short term.

“A major factor driving the FII outflows was the steady depreciation in the rupee. Partly the depreciation of the currency was due to excessive speculation in the currency markets. RBI stepped in to drastically reduce this speculation, which resulted in the rupee appreciating to 92.85 levels from the low of 95.30 touched on March 30th. This is the principal reason that stopped sustained FII selling and turned them into buyers, though marginally, during the last three trading days,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

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Also Read | Rupee opens 10 paise higher at 92.83 against US dollar

Does 3 days of inflows constitute a trend? According to Mohit Gulati, CIO and managing partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, three days of inflows are encouraging, but they do not constitute a trend.

Gulati believes that the current global risk-on environment has broadly lifted emerging market allocations. However, within Asia, the incremental FII dollar has been finding its way to Taiwan and China far more decisively than to India. What we are seeing here is largely spillover from broader celebration rallies, not a deliberate, conviction-driven re-allocation to Indian equities.

“For a durable reversal in FII flows, the market needs to satisfy three non-negotiable conditions: a material de-escalation on the geopolitical front, an earnings cycle that actually inflects upward, and a demonstrated return of policy and legislative momentum from the government. None of these are in place today with any degree of certainty. In the absence of these triggers, flows will remain episodic and shallow. Investors who chase this move purely on sentiment risk being caught on the wrong side when the narrative resets,​​​​​​​​​​” explained Gulati.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.