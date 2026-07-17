FIIs and DIIs are betting on these three stocks. Here's why

Institutional investors can move markets. So when both FIIs (foreign institutional investors) and DIIs (domestic institutional investors) raise their stakes in a stock, it is worth paying attention.
That is because institutional buying often reflects research-backed conviction in a company's earnings, growth prospects or valuation. But it is not a buy signal on its own. Portfolio rebalancing, index changes and short-term strategies can also drive such purchases.
With that caveat, here are three stocks where FIIs and DIIs increased their holdings in the June 2026 quarter.
JSW Infrastructure
JSW Infrastructure, a port operator and part of the JSW Group, tops the list.
The company develops and operates ports, terminals and integrated logistics assets, handling commodities including coal, iron ore, steel, containers, crude oil, LNG and fertilizers.