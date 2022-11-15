‘FIIs are inclined to invest in a relatively more stable Indian market’

BNP economists expect the Fed to hike rates by 75 bps in December and by another 50 bps in Q12023. Simultaneously, accelerated quantitative tightening seems likely to continue for the foreseeable time. Against this backdrop, EM currencies, such as the rupee, should remain under pressure against the US dollar for 3-6 months and RBI’s efforts to smoothen the volatility of the rupee should also continue.

