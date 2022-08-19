FIIs’ August buying puts stock market in overbought zone

From the June low, the Nifty has rallied 18% through 17,944 on 17 August. The RSI had risen to 83.69, boosted by FIIs buying $4.6 billion of Indian shares in August, the highest in any month since December 2020, when they bought shares worth $8.4 billion. FPIs purchased shares worth $600 million in July, turning net buyers for the first time in nine months. At the start of July, RSI was at 44.72.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}