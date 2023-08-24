FIIs back in action! Over ₹1,500 crore bought in Indian equities as US bond yields dip, DIIs continue buying spree2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:29 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹12,992.74 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹11,467.87 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹1,524.87 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped their selling streak on Thursday, August 24, over lower US bond yields and other positive global cues. The US market exhibited a positive trend as declining US PMI ignited hopes of a prolonged rate pause, calming US bond yields. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹5,797 crore during the session.
