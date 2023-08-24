Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped their selling streak on Thursday, August 24, over lower US bond yields and other positive global cues. The US market exhibited a positive trend as declining US PMI ignited hopes of a prolonged rate pause, calming US bond yields. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹5,797 crore during the session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹12,992.74 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹11,467.87 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹1,524.87 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹13,050.83 crore and offloaded ₹7,254.22 crore, registering an inflow of ₹5,796.61 crore.

On August 24, Sensex closed 181 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 65,252.34 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,386.70, down 57 points, or 0.29 per cent. Mid and smallcaps, however, outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.11 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.21 per cent.

‘’Optimism in the domestic market was more visible in the IT sector, though sentiments were reversed in other major sectors, likely influenced by the prevailing global uncertainties. Despite this, mid- and small-cap stocks demonstrated resilience, and the decline in bond yields facilitated a resurgence in foreign investor buying momentum,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Markets anticipate clues on interest rate trajectory from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Officials of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan are meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for their yearly conference on central banking.

Analysts noted that while markets were volatile in early trades, it turned rangebound with a negative bias thereafter and finally ended on a subdued note as investors are not taking any chances by betting big in an uncertain global economic environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Investors will continue to take cues from global markets for direction as nobody wants to get caught off guard in case of any negative developments," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Weakening US economic data, particularly the decline in US manufacturing PMI from 49 to 47 has led to sharp decline in the US 10-year bond yield by 14 bp to 4.19 per cent. This might turn the short-term cycle of capital flows again in favour of emerging markets (EMs) like India, according to analysts.

''The sudden reversal in the declining trend of INR also is indicative of this shift in global macros favouring India in the near-term. However, investors should remember that sentiments are transient and the medium to long-term trajectory of the market will be driven by economic growth and corporate earnings,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.