FIIs back to selling on D-Street, offload over ₹3,000 crore; DIIs turn net buyers today1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,508.14 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,581.42 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹3,073.28 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are back to selling after a two-day gap as Indian markets settled lower on August 11 on weak global cues with the dollar's rise against its major global peers after the US inflation came in steady. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹500.35 crore during Friday's session.
