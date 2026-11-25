FII inflows: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a sharp comeback in Indian equities, pumping $13 billion into the market in just 14 trading sessions in November after withdrawing a substantial amount of money over the previous two months. The turnaround marks a significant shift in foreign investor sentiment, supported by falling crude oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns and a stronger-than-expected recovery in corporate earnings.

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According to JM Financial's strategy report, FIIs invested $13 billion between November 2 and November 20, more than reversing the combined net outflows of $6.3 billion recorded in September and October 2026. Foreign investors were net buyers in all 14 trading sessions during this period, with three sessions recording inflows of more than $1.5 billion each.

The scale of the buying is significant against the backdrop of sustained foreign selling through much of 2026. JM Financial said attractive valuations among large-cap Indian stocks and a rotation away from Asian artificial intelligence (AI)-linked trades have also helped redirect foreign capital towards India.

Why are FIIs buying Indian stocks again? A sharp correction in crude oil prices has been one of the key factors improving India's investment outlook. Brent crude fell from $117.6 per barrel at the end of October to $95.8 by November 15, before declining further to around $88 currently. This represents a fall of approximately 25% from the end-October level.

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Lower crude prices have eased concerns about India's import bill, inflation and external balances. The improvement in geopolitical sentiment has also played a role. JM Financial also pointed to the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections as an important inflection point, with markets interpreting the result as increasing pressure on Washington to seek an end to the Iran conflict. Although the conflict remains unresolved, the perceived reduction in escalation risks has improved the outlook for oil-importing economies such as India.

“The turnaround reflects a meaningful improvement in the external environment, with a sharp correction in crude prices and easing geopolitical concerns reducing pressure on India's macro-outlook. The Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections has further increased pressure on Washington to seek an end to the Iran war, adding to the improvement in global risk appetite. More importantly, the improvement in global sentiment has coincided with a recovery in domestic earnings,” said the brokerage.

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The recovery was broad-based: 40 of the 50 companies reported year-on-year profit growth, while 27 recorded growth of more than 20%. The brokerage said the stronger earnings performance has provided a domestic fundamental anchor for foreign investor interest.

Which sectors attracted the most FII inflows? Financial services led the return of foreign capital, attracting $4,576 million in the first half of November and accounting for 51.1% of total net inflows during the period. However, buying was not limited to banking and financial stocks.

Automobiles attracted $802 million, while telecom received $804 million. Services saw inflows of $692 million and information technology (IT) attracted $539 million. FMCG stocks received $323 million in net foreign investment and oil and gas received $216 million. Durables, healthcare, media, metals and mining, power and realty also reported positive net investments.

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Overall, 14 of the 16 sector categories tracked by JM Financial recorded positive net investments. Capital goods and chemicals were the only two sectors to witness net foreign outflows, at $401 million and $39 million, respectively. The broad-based buying indicates that the return of foreign capital was not limited to banking and financial stocks, but extended across several other sectors.

Source JM Financial (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

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However, JM Financial flagged a potential factor that could influence the sustainability of the trend: a revival in global enthusiasm for AI stocks. The reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO and the subsequent rally of more than 30% in the company's shares could provide a fresh boost to AI-related sentiment and potentially redirect capital towards Asian markets linked to the technology trade.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.