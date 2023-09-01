FIIs begin September on positive note, invest ₹488 cr in Indian equities; At ₹2,295 cr, DIIs extend buying spree3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 08:02 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹15,219.61 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹14,731.67 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹487.94 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) started September on a positive note as domestic markets settled higher after the gross domestic product (GDP) data showed that the Indian economy grew at its quickest pace in a year during the April-June quarter, which could boost foreign fund inflows.
