FIIs buy ₹ 790.40 crore worth equities on 18 July; DIIs dump ₹ 1,317 crore

FIIs purchased shares worth a net of 16,771.47 crore rupees for the month up to July 18, while DIIs sold shares worth a net of 9,382.72 crore rupees. Domestic benchmarks rose for the fourth trading session on Tuesday, finishing with respectable gains. After touching the day's low of 19,690.20 in early afternoon trade, the Nifty ended close to the 19,750 level. The market took comfort in the declining value of the dollar and the increased flow of FII capital into emerging economies, which provided a positive environment.

Positive attitude was further buoyed by HDFC Bank's encouraging Q1 performance. Stocks of IT, oil & gas, and private banks were in high demand. The S&P BSE Sensex, considered to be a barometer indicator, increased 205.21 points, or 0.31%, to 66,795.14. To 19,749.25, the Nifty 50 index increased 37.80 points, or 0.19%. Both indices reached new highs throughout the settlement. The Sensex increased by 2.14% over four straight sessions, while the Nifty increased by 1.88%.

On 18th July trade, the Nifty and the Sensex both reached record highs of 19,819.45 and 67,007.02, respectively. The indices today were boosted by Infosys (up 3.67%), Reliance Industries (up 0.93%), and ICICI Bank (up 0.66%). The frontline indices outperformed the market as a whole. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.47% while the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.18%.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said," Markets traded volatile and settled marginally higher, taking a breather after two days of advance. Initially, the tone was positive, thanks to upbeat global cues however profit taking profit taking at higher levels trimmed the gains. Consequently, Nifty closed at 19,749.25 levels; up by 0.19%. Meanwhile, the tone was mixed on the sectoral front wherein IT and energy ended higher while realty and metal lost nearly a percent each. The broader indices also witnessed some profit taking and ended lower."

"We expect Nifty to hold the 19,300-19,500 zone now so traders should utilize intermediate pause or a dip to create longs. Besides, we have reached a critical level in the US markets and a fresh break may add more legs to the prevailing up move.", he added.

On the daily market commentary Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Domestic equities extended their record high-runs with Nifty touching a new high of 19819. The index opened higher and traded sideways to close with marginal gains of 38 points at 19749 levels. Broader market however underperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 ending flat to negative while the Nifty smallcap 100 was down -0.9%. We suggest investors to look for buy on dips strategy as the Q1 earning season is expected to be healthy. On the global front, Investors look ahead to a busy week of earnings, including quarterly results from some of the largest U.S. banks. Today’s (Tuesday) release of US retail sales and IIP data would be important from US Fed’s interest rate decision perspective."

