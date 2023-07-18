FIIs buy ₹ 790.40 crore worth equities on 18 July; DIIs dump ₹ 1,317 crore

FIIs buy ₹ 790.40 crore worth equities on 18 July; DIIs dump ₹ 1,317 crore2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:15 PM IST
FIIs invested ₹2,115.84 crore in Indian shares, while DIIs sold shares worth ₹1,317.56 crore. Domestic benchmarks rose, with Nifty ending near 19,750. The market was boosted by a declining dollar and increased FII capital flow. HDFC Bank's performance also contributed to the positive sentiment.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) invested a net total of ₹2,115.84 crore in the purchase of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares for a net total of ₹1,317.56 crore.
