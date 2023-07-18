FIIs buy 790.40 crore worth equities on 18 July; DIIs dump 1,317 crore

On the daily market commentary Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Domestic equities extended their record high-runs with Nifty touching a new high of 19819. The index opened higher and traded sideways to close with marginal gains of 38 points at 19749 levels. Broader market however underperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 ending flat to negative while the Nifty smallcap 100 was down -0.9%. We suggest investors to look for buy on dips strategy as the Q1 earning season is expected to be healthy. On the global front, Investors look ahead to a busy week of earnings, including quarterly results from some of the largest U.S. banks. Today’s (Tuesday) release of US retail sales and IIP data would be important from US Fed’s interest rate decision perspective."