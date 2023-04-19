FIIs buy Dr Reddy’s shares for 4 consecutive quarters: Should you buy?

For Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), the shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories is a sweet spot as they have seen raising stake for 4 consecutive quarters. The FIIs' stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was 25.16% during the quarter that ended in March 2022, 25.87% during the quarter that ended in June 2022, 26.26% during the quarter that ended in September 2022, and 27.29% during the quarter that ended in December 2022, or Q3FY23. During the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories recorded a promoter stake of 26.69%, DIIs stake of 23.38%, public stake of 22.36% and other stakes of 0.25%.