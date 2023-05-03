Despite Indian equities halting their eighth-day winning streak, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net sellers. Investors betted cautiously and the sentiment was broadly driven by split opinions over Fed's policy decisions that are scheduled for later in the day. Fed is expected to either hike the rate by another 25 bps or announce a surprise tactical pause.

Sensex ended at 61,193.30 down by 161.41 points or 0.26%, while Nifty 50 closed at 18,089.85 lower by 57.80 points or 0.32%.

As per NSE data, cumulatively FIIs made a purchase of ₹7,498.83 crore and a selling of ₹6,160.83 crore on Wednesday in Indian equities --- resulting in an inflow of ₹1,338 crore.

On the contrary, DIIs purchased ₹5,390.76 crore worth of equities and sold ₹5,974.75 crore --- hence an outflow of ₹583.99 crore.

Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, at Religare Broking said, "Markets traded dull and lost nearly half a percent, citing caution ahead of the outcome of the US Fed meet. After the initial downtick, the Nifty index hovered in a narrow band and finally settled at 18,082 levels. Most of the sectoral indices traded in tandem with the benchmark and ended lower wherein IT, metal, and energy were among the top losers. The broader indices outperformed and ended flat to marginally in the green."

The latest banking stress in the US after the third regional bank failure has escalated expectations of a pause and even a rate cut from the Fed in the upcoming policies. However, in the May policy, many expect a 25 bps hike as inflation still remains high, but also easing in the tightening biases. Also, the majority expect that the May policy's rate hike would be the last of the current hiking cycle.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, renewed concerns over the US regional banking turmoil, uncertainty regarding the Fed's policy outcome, and the need to increase the US treasury debt borrowing limit triggered a bearish attack on Wall Street. Despite this, the robust growth of India’s services and manufacturing sectors in April and the strong inflow of foreign funds helped minimize the losses in the domestic market.

FIIs have been net buyers since April 26th, while DIIs selling bias emerged from May 2nd as FOMC's two days meeting began.

In the previous session, FIIs bought ₹1,997.35 crore in equities, while DIIs sold to the tune of ₹394.05 crore.

So far in May, FIIs have made a buying of a whopping ₹3,335.35 crore, and on the other hand, DIIs have pulled out ₹978.04 crore from equities.

For the next trading session, Mishra added, "With all eyes on the US Fed, we will see the reaction in early trades on Thursday. Besides, the scheduled weekly expiry would further add to the choppiness. Some consolidation can’t be ruled out in the index but the tone is likely to remain positive till Nifty manages to hold 17,850 levels. We thus reiterate our view to focus on stock selection."