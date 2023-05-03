FIIs buy ₹1,338 cr in Indian market on 3 May, DIIs turn net sellers3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Indian equities have witnessed significant foreign funds inflows since April 26. However, domestic institutional investors have showed a mixed trend. Fed policy takes centre stage.
Despite Indian equities halting their eighth-day winning streak, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are net sellers. Investors betted cautiously and the sentiment was broadly driven by split opinions over Fed's policy decisions that are scheduled for later in the day. Fed is expected to either hike the rate by another 25 bps or announce a surprise tactical pause.
