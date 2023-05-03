FIIs buy 1,338 cr in Indian market on 3 May, DIIs turn net sellers

The latest banking stress in the US after the third regional bank failure has escalated expectations of a pause and even a rate cut from the Fed in the upcoming policies. However, in the May policy, many expect a 25 bps hike as inflation still remains high, but also easing in the tightening biases. Also, the majority expect that the May policy's rate hike would be the last of the current hiking cycle.

