Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  FIIs buy shares worth a net of 9,010 cr

FIIs buy shares worth a net of 9,010 cr

1 min read . 30 Nov 2022Ram Sahgal
The huge interest of FIIs saw traded value on NSE rising to 94,440.65 crore, 1.8 times the average daily turnover over the past one month .

  The MSCI Domestic Index saw addition of 11 securities such as those of Tube Investment and Varun Beverages, and the exclusion of PFC.

MUMBAI :Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth a net 9,010.41 crore, provisional, on Wednesday, reflecting the rebalancing of the MSCI India Domestic Index and MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index by global index provider MSCI.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools for the global investment community. The MSCI Domestic Index saw addition of 11 securities such as those of Tube Investment and Varun Beverages, and the exclusion of PFC. The MSCI Domestic Small Cap Index saw 43 securities added, including Arvind Fashions, Barbeque Nation, and Hinduja Global Solutions, and 16 deleted, as announced on November 10.

The MSCI India index rebalancing saw huge spurts in trading volume, or the number of stocks traded multiplied by price, on counters such as Varun Beverages ( 4,353.6 crore), Indian Hotels Co ( 3,743 crore), Tube Investment of India ( 3,599 crore), and TVS Motors ( 2,867 crore) and ABB India ( 1,925 crore).

