FIIs buy shares worth a net of 9,010 cr

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools for the global investment community. The MSCI Domestic Index saw addition of 11 securities such as those of Tube Investment and Varun Beverages, and the exclusion of PFC. The MSCI Domestic Small Cap Index saw 43 securities added, including Arvind Fashions, Barbeque Nation, and Hinduja Global Solutions, and 16 deleted, as announced on November 10.