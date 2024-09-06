Stock market Today: Multibagger SME stock MOS Utility share price gained 5.9% in the opening trades on Friday to hit record high. The MOS Utility share price opened at ₹288.80, around 2.25% higher than previous close of ₹282.45 on the NSE. The MOS Utility share price thereby scaled all time high of ₹299, gaining around 5.9% on the NSE on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MOS Utility share price having risen 165% in the last one year has given Multibagger returns to investors.

FII's have been buying stakes in this Multibagger SME stock MOS Utility driving its share price to record high

MOS Utility Limited provides both consumers and companies with a range of Fintech and Utility Payment Solutions services.

Minerva Ventures Fund and Saint Capital Fund acquired a stake in MOS Utility on September 5, 2024, at an average price of Rs. 285.94 and Rs. 285 respectively, according to bulk deal data that is available on NSE.

MOS Utility share price also has remained in focus recentlly beacuse of other news flow. Recently, the company announced that the alteration of the object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, has been approved by its board and shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MOS Utility also had announced its strategic expansions in the Solar Energy sector. "To manufacture, assemble, purchase, import, export, and otherwise deal in India or abroad in all types of solar PV modules, cells, batteries, energy storage devices, appliances, gadgets, equipment, and products, including power packs, power supplies, generators, solar panels, chargers, and sub-assemblies, components, parts, and accessories thereof and to engage in all connected business related to solar," is what the company has added as additional business activities to its stated main objectives.

In FY24, the MOS Utility had reported Consolidated Total Revenue of ₹ 193.09 Crore, Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation of ₹ 17.85 Crore and net profit of ₹ 12.13 Crore.

