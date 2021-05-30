FIIs change stance, buy India stocks worth $1 bn

“We have seen early signs that new daily infections are starting to stabilize and expect the pace of vaccination to accelerate after June," said Nomura Research in its 18 May report. “This is consistent with the view of our economists, who believe the economic impact of the second wave will be relatively muted and concentrated towards the second quarter of 2021. As we believe the market will be forward looking, we expect a resumption of foreign portfolio inflows and support India’s balance of payment surplus. We are also encouraged by signs that the Reserve Bank has stepped in to limit upside volatility in USD/INR during periods of significant rupee depreciation," the report added.

