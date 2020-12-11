FIIs continue buying spree, $2.8 bn net inflows seen in December so far

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors have continued their buying spree of Indian equities, lapping up stocks worth over $2.8 billion so far in December amid covid vaccine optimism and faster-than-expected economic recovery.

Between 1 and 9 December, foreign investors have bought $2.81 billion of Indian equities. In November, they had bought nearly $9.55 billion, while so far this year they have poured $18.92 bn in Indian stock markets.

Sensex and Nifty have risen nearly 4.5% each in this period, while in November they advanced 11.4% each. Since their March low, Sensex and Nifty have climbed nearly 75%, while from the start of the year they have gained nearly 12% each.

According to market experts, the continued buying interest by FIIs is due to abundant liquidity, developments on the vaccine front, signs of economic recovery and expectation of stimulus packages from developed countries.

While FIIs have been binging on Indian equities, domestic institutional investors have sold nearly ₹16,260 crore in the first eight sessions of December, while in November DIIs sold shares worth ₹48,319 crore. So far this year, DIIs have sold ₹20,470 crore in equities.

"We believe the speed of a vaccine rollout (and its impact on consumer confidence) will be the key driver of the pace of India's economic recovery. In our base case, we expect India's real GDP growth to rebound 11.5% year on year in fiscal year 2022 estimates vs contraction of 10.5% year on year in FY21 estimates", said a UBS report.

The bounce-back in growth is expected as a vaccine may improve confidence in the economy and boost spending and investment before herd immunity is fully achieved. "We expect the equity market to look past the vaccination phase (even if it is stretched to over a year), and focus on the steady state beyond. India market valuations are inexpensive relative to EMs, and we retain our constructive stance," UBS added.

The RBI recent dovish policy has indicated that it continues to prioritise growth and assuage market concerns of a sudden withdrawal of excess liquidity.

"With the growth pickup in its infancy and pandemic-related risks still prevalent, we expect the RBI to keep rates on hold and maintain its accommodative forward guidance for the foreseeable future" said a Nomura report.

